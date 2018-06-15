Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 171,760 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171,760 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,125,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 17,250 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,569,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,709,525.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock worth $3,543,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.