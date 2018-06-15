Insider Selling: Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Director Sells 9,828 Shares of Stock

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Director Debby Goldsberry sold 9,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $39,999.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cannabis Sativa traded down $0.09, hitting $3.94, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 36,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,618. Cannabis Sativa Inc has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm that reduces pain and inflammation for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant and moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.