Cannae (CNNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, May 31st. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Cannae traded down $0.02, hitting $20.39, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 18,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,456. Cannae has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cannae will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hugh R. Harris acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $298,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.