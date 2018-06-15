Canso Select Opportunities Fund (SCW.UN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Select Opportunities Fund (TSE:SCW.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th.

Canso Select Opportunities Fund traded down C$0.14, hitting C$10.85, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481. Canso Select Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$9.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.09.

About Canso Select Opportunities Fund

Canso Select Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to maximize long-term total returns for holders of Units (Unitholders), and to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions, by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio consisting primarily of Canadian and global debt and equity securities.

