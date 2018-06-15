Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “$16.00” Price Target for Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a report published on Monday, May 21st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ FY2018 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.81.

Nabriva Therapeutics traded up $0.18, hitting $4.52, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 565,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,472. The company has a market cap of $161.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.74. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.30% and a negative net margin of 600.34%. research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Webster acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Crotty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $100,596 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,188,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

