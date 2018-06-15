Capita (CPI) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita (LON:CPI) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 200 ($2.66) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 185 ($2.46).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capita to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 198 ($2.64) to GBX 160 ($2.13) in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.66) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 141 ($1.88) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 203 ($2.70) to GBX 120 ($1.60) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 329 ($4.38).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 154.45 ($2.06) on Friday. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 149.25 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 721 ($9.60).

In other Capita news, insider Andrew Williams bought 30,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £53,700 ($71,495.14). Also, insider John Cresswell bought 3,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £3,690 ($4,912.79). Insiders have bought a total of 54,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,336 over the last three months.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, debt solution, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, and travel and event services.

