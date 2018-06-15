Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,857 ConocoPhillips (COP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips opened at $68.13 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

In related news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,052 shares of company stock worth $20,965,534 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Mizuho began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Macquarie downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

