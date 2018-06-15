CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (CMO)

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $9.07 on Friday. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $840.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.