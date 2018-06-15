Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Laidlaw

Laidlaw set a $26.00 price objective on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research note released on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 2,158,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,555. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.03.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $46,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91,275 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 861,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

