CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to post sales of $58.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. CARBO Ceramics posted sales of $43.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full-year sales of $250.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.00 million to $254.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $345.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $305.30 million to $414.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CARBO Ceramics.

Get CARBO Ceramics alerts:

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.44 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 57.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. CARBO Ceramics’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cowen set a $8.00 price target on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, insider Gary A. Kolstad bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Kolstad bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 381,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,693.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $180,870. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARBO Ceramics opened at $10.67 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $303.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.68. CARBO Ceramics has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CARBO Ceramics (CRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARBO Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.