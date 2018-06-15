Carboncoin Price Tops $0.0001 (CRYPTO:CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Carboncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carboncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $10.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01496580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008095 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015363 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018954 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

Carboncoin (CRYPTO:CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,020,937 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

