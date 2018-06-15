Carbonite Inc (CARB) Receives $32.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carbonite to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other Carbonite news, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 13,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $426,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $279,406.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,631 shares of company stock worth $2,761,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARB. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carbonite in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carbonite by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 94,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Carbonite by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carbonite by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite traded up $0.50, hitting $39.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 166,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,996. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Carbonite had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

