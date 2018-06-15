CareDx (CDNA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDNA. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx opened at $15.14 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. CareDx has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $533.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.46.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 158.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 10,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $95,481.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,994.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,931.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CareDx by 1,360.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.