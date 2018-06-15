CarGurus (CARG) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

News stories about CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CarGurus earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4097057146024 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,615. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other CarGurus news, VP Thomas Michael Caputo sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $232,146.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,159,815 shares of company stock worth $134,641,420. Company insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

