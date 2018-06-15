Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Purchases 103,061 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 401.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 98.8% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $100.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $904,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $226,301.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,642 shares of company stock worth $7,621,959 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

