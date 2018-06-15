BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BMC Stock opened at $21.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.40. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.86 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter worth $157,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter worth $216,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMCH. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BMC Stock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.