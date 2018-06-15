Carnival plc (CUK) CEO Sells $314,550.00 in Stock

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arnold W. Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $322,450.00.

Carnival opened at $64.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Carnival plc has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Carnival had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Carnival plc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This is a boost from Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Carnival by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 3,102.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Carnival by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,037,000 after buying an additional 170,788 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

