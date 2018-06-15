Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €23.00 Price Target by BNP Paribas Analysts

BNP Paribas set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CA. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.16 ($21.11).

Carrefour opened at €16.94 ($19.70) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.53).

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

