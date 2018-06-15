Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

TAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of TAST stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,921. The company has a market cap of $484.14 million, a PE ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.31. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,402,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 417,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

