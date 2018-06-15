HighVista Strategies LLC Sells 17,200 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

HighVista Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Carter’s news, Director David Pulver bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.32 per share, with a total value of $300,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,212.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Doyle Corning sold 3,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $378,808.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $109.00 target price on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.34. 8,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,183. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.23 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 8.72%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

