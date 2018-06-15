Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Insider Casey C. Kopczynski Sells 2,708 Shares

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $135,806.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,517 shares in the company, valued at $9,755,027.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AERI opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $66.60.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.04. equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AERI. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $86.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

