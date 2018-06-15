Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Lessened by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,895,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 33,706.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.95 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.86.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $153.14 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.30 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.35%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $705,496.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

