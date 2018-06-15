Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $140.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp traded up $0.11, hitting $42.59, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In other news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $961,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $275,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,587. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after buying an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 355,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

