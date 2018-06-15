Innospec Inc. (IOSP) VP Catherine Hessner Sells 2,910 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,910 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $227,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Innospec opened at $79.65 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.39. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 37.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Johnson Rice raised Innospec from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Innospec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innospec by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

