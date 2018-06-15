Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) VP Brian N. Schell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $541,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,590.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets traded down $0.99, reaching $102.82, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,538. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.18 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after purchasing an additional 125,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 146,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 306,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.17.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

