CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

News stories about CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CECO Environmental earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.903024490354 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of CECO Environmental opened at $6.14 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $219.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 0.83%. equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,215.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

