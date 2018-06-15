Cedar Fair (FUN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cedar Fair earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8166660170404 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.37. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.96 million. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,925.03% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

