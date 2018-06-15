Celestica Inc (CLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celestica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Celestica posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Celestica will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Celestica had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $104,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,312. Celestica has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.62.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

