Heritage Trust Co Raises Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Celgene were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 869,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,548,000 after acquiring an additional 76,031 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Celgene by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 11,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Celgene by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 307,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 65,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celgene from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

Shares of Celgene traded down $0.47, reaching $77.92, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 865,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,439. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 72.92% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,401,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

