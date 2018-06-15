Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellcom Israel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter.

CEL stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $685.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

