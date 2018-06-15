Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cellectar Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.3076788636491 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 119,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,808. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease.

