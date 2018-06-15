Cellectis (CLLS) vs. Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Critical Comparison

Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -337.45% -37.45% -31.83% Denali Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cellectis and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 2 4 0 2.67 Denali Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cellectis currently has a consensus price target of $44.80, suggesting a potential upside of 43.87%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Cellectis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and Denali Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $33.72 million 38.42 -$99.36 million ($2.78) -11.20 Denali Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.18 million ($5.89) -3.04

Denali Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denali Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Cellectis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company's products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-ALL. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program that targets aSyn, a protein that has been identified as genetically linked to Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: beta-secretase 1/Tau, a bispecific program targeting the production of amyloid beta and the spreading of Tau. Further, it is developing LF1, a protein to treat neurodegeneration; and DNL788, a small molecule product candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and ALS. Additionally, the company has various seed program, which are under the research, discovery, and preclinical stages of development. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., as well as F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, and F-star Biotechnology Limited. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

