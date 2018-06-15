Citigroup Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$15.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.21.

TSE CVE opened at C$12.38 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.89 and a twelve month high of C$14.65.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.89 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 15.99%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

