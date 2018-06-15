Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) VP Brent P. Jensen Buys 4,500 Shares

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) VP Brent P. Jensen bought 4,500 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,853.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $16.78 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.38 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. National Alliance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 104.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 62.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

