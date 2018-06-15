Centenus Global Management LP Has $8.69 Million Stake in Encana Corp (ECA)

Centenus Global Management LP raised its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 172.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Encana comprises 1.4% of Centenus Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Centenus Global Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Encana worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Encana by 481.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,537,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,146,000 after buying an additional 5,413,151 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,294,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Encana by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,627,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,070 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Encana by 131.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,147,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,976 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Encana by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,053,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,034 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana opened at $12.70 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.00. Encana Corp has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.24%. equities analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Encana announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Encana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.