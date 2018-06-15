Centenus Global Management LP Buys Shares of 75,000 Energen Co. (EGN)

Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000. Centenus Global Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Energen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Energen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Energen by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Energen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energen news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 3,116 shares of Energen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $180,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 115,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Godsey sold 4,800 shares of Energen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGN opened at $63.78 on Friday. Energen Co. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Energen had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $356.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Energen Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGN. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Energen in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

