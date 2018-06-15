Centenus Global Management LP Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.0% of Centenus Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman traded down $0.05, hitting $322.51, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,246. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $252.82 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.58. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.88.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total value of $323,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

