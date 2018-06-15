Centrality (CENNZ) Price Down 47.7% Over Last Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $81.76 million and approximately $218,822.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003604 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015615 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00597962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00232174 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00044287 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00092912 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,683,332 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

