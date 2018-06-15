Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research report released on Monday, May 21st, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.91.

CDAY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. 1,402,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,763. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $41.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

