Cerner (CERN) PT Raised to $71.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, May 24th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.51.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,811. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Cerner has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $174,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,717,212.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $237,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,848 shares of company stock worth $16,650,169. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

