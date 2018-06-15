Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,354,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,769. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $253,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,877.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

