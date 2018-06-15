Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Index (IWB)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Index stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,981. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a one year low of $133.70 and a one year high of $159.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

