iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund comprises about 1.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund traded down $0.34, hitting $70.02, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,596,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,327,215. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.