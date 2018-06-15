CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $19.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $19.36 million. CEVA reported sales of $20.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $88.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.77 million to $91.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $97.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $93.71 million to $101.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEVA. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen began coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on CEVA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

CEVA traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,353. The company has a market capitalization of $758.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91. CEVA has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $31,872.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after buying an additional 82,172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 55.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 739,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after buying an additional 263,252 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2,352.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 717,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 688,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after buying an additional 48,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 602,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after buying an additional 42,812 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.