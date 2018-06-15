S Dustin Crone Sells 1,000 Shares of C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) insider S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S Dustin Crone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 1st, S Dustin Crone sold 400 shares of C&F Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $24,280.00.

Shares of C&F Financial traded down $0.70, hitting $58.80, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. C&F Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

