CFun Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (CFUN)

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. CFun has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $455,471.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CFun token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinrail. During the last seven days, CFun has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00601995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00234600 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00093352 BTC.

CFun Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for CFun is www.cfunproject.com. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CFun

CFun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX, CoinEgg and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

