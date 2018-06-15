Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a report published on Monday, May 21st.

Separately, FinnCap raised their price objective on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 39 ($0.52) and gave the company a corporate rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $GBX 8.41 ($0.11) on Monday. 143,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 23.88 ($0.32).

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

