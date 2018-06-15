Insider Selling: MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Insider Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $83,771.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial traded up $0.35, hitting $38.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $322.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.21.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 million. analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFSF. TheStreet raised MutualFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

