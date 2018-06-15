Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research report released on Thursday, June 7th, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2019 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $397.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $383.89.

Shares of Charter Communications traded up $0.48, hitting $296.09, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 50,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,659. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $408.83. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

