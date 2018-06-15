Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) and WideOpenWest (WOW) Critical Analysis

WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WideOpenWest and Charter Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WideOpenWest $1.19 billion 0.71 $159.50 million $0.69 13.77 Charter Communications $41.58 billion 1.70 $9.90 billion $2.65 112.26

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than WideOpenWest. WideOpenWest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charter Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of WideOpenWest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Charter Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of WideOpenWest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Charter Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WideOpenWest and Charter Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WideOpenWest 0 2 4 1 2.86 Charter Communications 1 5 15 0 2.67

WideOpenWest currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Charter Communications has a consensus price target of $385.29, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. Given WideOpenWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than Charter Communications.

Profitability

This table compares WideOpenWest and Charter Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WideOpenWest -9.85% -29.86% -0.08% Charter Communications 23.55% 1.15% 0.36%

Summary

Charter Communications beats WideOpenWest on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company's telephony services consist of local area calling plans, local and long-distance plans, caller ID and waiting, voicemail, and toll packages. Its business telephony and data services include enhanced telephony services, data speeds of up to 10 gigabit per second on its fiber network, and office-to-office metro Ethernet services; hosted voice products that can replace customers' legacy private branch exchange products; session initiated protocol trunking services; and colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. The company offers its services through hybrid fiber coaxial cable network. It offers its services in approximately 300 communities in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2017, its networks passed 3,109 thousand homes and businesses and served 777 thousand customers. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. WideOpenWest, Inc. is a subsidiary of WideOpenWest Holdings, LLC.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, email and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 27.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

